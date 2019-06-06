Revealed: Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna’s character details in Sanjivani

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting exclusively about Siddharth Malhotra’s cult show Sanjivani, which is soon returning with season 2 Star Plus.



We were the first to break the news about Ishqbaaaz fame Surbhi Chandna and Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Ha actor Namit Khanna playing the leads (read here: Surbhi Chandna to play the lead in Sanjivani’s remake?).



We also further reported about the show featuring a talented bunch of stars like Gurdeep Kohli, Mohnish Behl, Rohit Roy, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Sayantani Ghosh (read here: Gurdeep Kohli, Mohnish Behl, and Namit Khanna in Sanjivani's remake; Sayantani Ghosh approached for Sanjivani’s remake ).



Now, we bring exclusive updates about the show and details of Surbhi and Namit’s characters.



We have heard that Surbhi will play a Punjabi girl who is not very talkative, unlike her role in Ishqbaaaz. She comes to Sanjivani Hospital with the agenda to prove her parents innocent.



Meanwhile, Namit plays a surgeon with a flamboyant personality. Initially, Namit and Surbhi’s characters hate each other, but their hatred eventually turns into love.



Our sources inform us that the cast plans to begin their shoot next week.



Sanjivani, which was telecast in 2002, became extremely popular with its first season, which had actors like Gurdeep Kohli, Arjun Punj, and Mohnish Bahl. Later, cashing in on the popularity of season 1, the makers brought the season 2 of the show titled Dill Mill Gayye, which was again a mega-hit and gave fame and popularity to actors like Karan Singh Grover, Jennifer Winget, Drashti Dhami, and Karan Wahi.



It will be interesting to see if Sanjivani’s remake is able to repeat history.