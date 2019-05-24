News

REVEALED: Surbhi Jyoti has had NO heartbreaks

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 May 2019 05:10 PM

MUMBAI: Colors’ popular show Naagin 3 starring Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri, and Anita Hassanandani in pivotal roles have wrapped up the season recently.

The actors of the show are thick friends, so much so that Anita and Pearl also collaborated for a music video.

In order to promote the song, Anita did a fun rapid fire with Surbhi Jyoti. Surbhi’s answers were just too sassy and honest with a lot of spice.

Have a look at the #PeerMeri rapid fire session.

Anita: How old were you when you first fell in love?

Surbhi: I was in 2nd grade. I fell in love with a portrait of Bhagat Singh. I also fell in love with Bill Clinton when I was in the 8th or 9th grade.

Anita: How many heartbreaks have you suffered?

Surbhi: None (With her swag on)

Anita: How many hearts have you broken?

Surbhi: The list is long (laughs)

Anita: What does love mean to you?

Surbhi: Love is the most powerful thing on this planet and in this universe.

See the videos.

past seven days