REVEALED: Surbhi Jyoti has had NO heartbreaks

MUMBAI: Colors’ popular show Naagin 3 starring Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri, and Anita Hassanandani in pivotal roles have wrapped up the season recently.
The actors of the show are thick friends, so much so that Anita and Pearl also collaborated for a music video.
In order to promote the song, Anita did a fun rapid fire with Surbhi Jyoti. Surbhi’s answers were just too sassy and honest with a lot of spice.
Have a look at the #PeerMeri rapid fire session.
Anita: How old were you when you first fell in love?
Surbhi: I was in 2nd grade. I fell in love with a portrait of Bhagat Singh. I also fell in love with Bill Clinton when I was in the 8th or 9th grade.
Anita: How many heartbreaks have you suffered?
Surbhi: None (With her swag on)
Anita: How many hearts have you broken?
Surbhi: The list is long (laughs)
Anita: What does love mean to you?
Surbhi: Love is the most powerful thing on this planet and in this universe.
