Revealed: Thief responsible for milk robbery in Taarak Mehta

MUMBAI: The robbery drama continues in SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Neela Telefilms).

As we know, the current track revolves around the mysterious robbery of milk in Gokuldham Society.

Now, in the upcoming episode, the society members call for an urgent meeting over the milk robbery. Everyone gathers in the club house to find an appropriate solution.

However, after a brief discussion, they come the conclusion that the thief will not enter the society again because of the fear of being caught.

The next day, the robber steals the milk from Bhide's house again. However, the moment he picks up the milk packet, Sodhi catches him red-handed and pulls him down to the society compound.

Sodhi asks everyone to come down and see who the thief is. When Sodhi removes the shawl from the robber's face, everyone is stunned!

The thief is none other than Mr Iyer!

But what were his intentions behind stealing the milk?

Stay tuned to know!