MTV Splitsvilla is known for its sultry contestants and juicy drama. The dating show is currently in its 10 season and the viewers simply dig the show.

TellyChakkar.com exclusively revealed to you the winners of the show. Now, we have another exclusive information about the reality series.

The series will soon see the entries of wild cards. Wild cards are the one that make the show spicier and add more drama in the current lot.

TellyChakkar has learnt that another Roadies contestant will enter the show as a wildcard. Tarasha Diva who was seen in an earlier season of the adventure show will now become part of the dating show. Tarasha was in Rannvijay Singha’s gang, who is currently hosting Splitsvilla.

In the current season as well, there are alumni of Roadies present- Priyank Sharma and Baseer Bob. Both Bob and Sharma are representing their former show and are liked by the viewers.

Tarasha was one of the most liked contestants in her season. She surely is beauty with brains and power, so it’ll be interesting to see her camaraderie with the other girls.

Apart from Tarasha, a model cum actor Aqib Mir is the other wild card entrant.

Aqib Mir has a personality to make him apt for the show. Surely, with his entry the ladies will drool over his chocolate boy looks yet chiseled body.

A credible source confirmed the entries in the show. We tried reaching out to the participants but couldn’t get through to them.

The wild cards will soon enter the reality show in the upcoming episodes. When they do come on-screen, remember it was TellyChakkar.com that informed you first.

The current season of this Colosceum Media is hosted by Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha.

Keep reading this space for more such updates.