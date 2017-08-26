MTV Splitsvilla X is on air and is making waves for its quirky tasks. This season has to be one ofthe boldest ones for the dating reality show. What makes the show more intriguing is the question who is going to win the dating series.

Well, the finale of the reality show will air two months later but you don’t really have to wait for theresult.

Tellychakkar.com already has names of the two contestants who are going to walk away with the title of season 10.

And the winners of MTV Splitsvilla X are:

Delhi boy and Roadie fame Priyank Sharma and Navi Mumbai based Divya Aggarwal.

Surprised?

Well, you should not be since the show really doesn’t have any other strong contenders. Both Priyank and Divya are highly popular not just in the show but even on social media. Their popularity amongst the youngsters is evident through the presence of multi fan pages.

Furthermore, if you are thinking that this means Priyank and Divya are ideal match as per ‘Oracle’, you haven’t been paying much attention.

Priyank -Divya is not the ideal match, instead Priyank - Nibedita and Mohit- Divya are supposed to be the perfect matches.

In addition, we also heard that apparently there are chances that the winning duo might enter the upcoming reality show Bigg Boss 11 as a pair.

Priyank is already soaring high as he’ll be seen alongside TV beauty Harshita Gaur in Lost Boys productions’ web-series named Punch Beat (as reported by us).

When reached out to Priyank and Divya they remained unaware about the entire development.

Colosceum Media’s venture is hosted by Ranvijay Singh and Sunny Leone.

Tellychakkar.com wishes both Priyank and Divya hefty congratulations on winning the show.