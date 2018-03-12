Revelation drama: Yuvraj comes to face with Rantej's reality in Laado 2

Mumbai: Colors’ social drama Laado 2, produced by Popular Entertainment Network (PEN) India Ltd., already has an interesting storyline to present and soon the drama will get gripping as reality comes to fore.

Laado 2 boosted its story with the premise of Anushka’s (Avika Gor) sister being raped. Now with the track moving towards exposing Rantej (Dakssh Ajit Singh), the story will introduce a twist. The dramatic sequences that lie ahead will see the man discussing details of the sexual assault with Tej (Hemann Choudhary).

A source informs, “Yuvraj (Shaleen Malhotra) will overhear Rantej and Tej’s conversation. He will come to face with the fact that they were responsible for the death and rape of Anushka’s sister and will be shocked. Subsequently, the viewers will witness Mira and Vishal tying the knot.”

What do you think about Shaleen Malhotra and Dakssh Ajit Singh?

For the uninitiated, there are reports confirming Shaleen Malhotra’s exit from Laado 2.

In this case, what will be Anushka’s fate in Yuvraj’s absence? How will the story mould ahead?

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.