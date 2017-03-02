Revelation time in Colors' Devanshi

Colors’ popular daily Devanshi (Full House Media) is bringing forth a lot of twists and turns after the show has taken a leap.

The viewers have witnessed in the ongoing episodes that Vardhan (Mudit Nayar) had to kidnap Devanshi (Helly Shah) to save her from the evil hands of Kusum Sundari (Karuna Pandey) as she wanted Devanshi to sing for the Shuddhi Diwas.

Meanwhile, Devanshi has been trying to escape from Vardhan. Now we have learnt that a lot of drama is going to follow in the forthcoming episodes of the series.

Our source informs us, “Devanshi will manage to escape and reach the temple where she will have to sing. After reaching the temple, Devanshi will learn about the reason of people’s hatred for her that started 14 years back. On the other hand, Kusum Sundari will learn about the identity of both the sisters and she will get a chance to manipulate the people of Jwalapuri claiming the sisters to be evils.”

When we contacted Helly, she confirmed the development with us and said, “The upcoming episodes are really going to be interesting and the viewers are going to enjoy it a lot. There is lot more in store for the viewers along with the drama.”

Will Vardhan be able to save the sisters from the evil?

