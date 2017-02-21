Revelation time in Sony TV’s Kuch Rang Pyar Ke...

The tracks have been becoming more exciting with each passing day in Sony Entertainment Television’s Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi.

The Beyond Dreams Entertainment daily has been focusing on the leads Dev and Sonakshi (Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes) post their separation.

While time and again moments have been bringing them together, it would be now time for some major revelation that could seal their destiny further.

As viewers would know, Suhana (their daughter) knows that her parents are separated but doesn’t have much knowledge about what went wrong between them. She is also yet to know about the reality of her father.

But now in the coming episodes, Suhana will find out that her father is none other than Dev.

Woaaah! We are excited to know how she would react.

And this is not the end.

Shared a source, “While trying to find out the reality about her parents’ separation, Suhana will get to know that Sonakshi had gone to meet Dev’s family post delivering the baby. But someone in the family did not allow her to meet him.”

Who could that person be who kept Dev-Sonakshi away?

We could not reach the actors for a comment.

