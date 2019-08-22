Reyaansh is 'male Ishima' on set of 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'

Actress Divyanka Tripathi has been playing Ishima on "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein" for years now, but its her co-actor Reyaansh Vir Chadha, who is known as 'male Ishima' on the shows set.

Talking about how he got the tag, Reyaansh said: "People on set at times called me Male Ishima because, in the story, I am the one who tries to see if the family is fine or not.

"If someone is trying to harm the family or something, I figure out that this is the person. So after Ishima, the guy who has done that is definitely Karan (his role). She protects the family and she has been a mentor to everybody. Amongst the guys, I am the only one who gets to know if there is a problem coming up and walks in to protect the family."

His character has changed a lot from where it started.

"The graph has grown so much that it has become male Ishima of the show. So whenever there's a problem or the family is getting into a problem and Ishima is not around, he is the one to help the family and save them," he said.

When he started working on this show, his character was a bit grey but "still people connected to it because they could understand why the character was behaving like that. So, the best part is that people still connect to it".

"Now, I've totally turned positive and people have welcomed mine and Ruhi's love story. It has been a wonderful journey, people like the show because the characters are unpredictable still you are able to connect with them," he added.

(Source: IANS)



