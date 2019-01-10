Reyhna Pandit recreates the magic of Manjulika in Manmohini

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s famous song Mere Dholna will be recreated by talented and hardworking actress Reyhna Pandit in Zee TV’s Manmohini (LSD Films).



As we mentioned earlier, in the upcoming maha episode, Mohini (Reyhna), who has managed to capture Ram’s (Ankit Siwach) four senses will now try her best to capture his last sense, that is, vision. If Mohini manages to control Ram’s vision, she will be able to rule him.



For this particular scene, Mohini will be seen dancing and trying to capture the possessed Ram. It looks like Reyhna is leaving no stone unturned to ace her character of Mohini and amaze her fans with such surprises.