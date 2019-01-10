Reyhna Pandit recreates the magic of Manjulika in Manmohini

View this post on Instagram
@iam_reyhna U r a rockstar ! You have nailed it & like how Thank you for being our Manmohini as nobody else could have fit in to ur shows.. #manmohini @siwachankit @garima_s_rathore @vandanapathak26 @prateekshah1 @ichakohli @paasha91 @kunwar610 @nitin.solanki.9066 @manggeshm @mukulpuri13 @abhimanyuchaudhary65 @shivanishirali @shilpachoubay @shilpafdmello @sushilchoubay @lsdfilms_ @sukanya_kashyap_
Do you like the trailer of Gully Boy?
Which show do you enjoy watching?
Add new comment