Rhea and Naina out for a picnic in Kumkum Bhagya, Ranvijay attempts to kill Prakash in Udaan, and other Spoiler Updates

Divya Drishti: Drishti and Pishachini's war for Divya's soul

In the upcoming episode, evil witch Pishachini has captured Divya’s pure soul and possesses her. The deadly war between Drishti and Pishachini begins. Alhough Pishachini has now possessed Divya, she introduces herself as Dishachini and threatens Drishti to kill her using her sister Divya. Drishti challenges Pishachini that she will save Divya from her evil clutches, while the latter swears to kill Drishti and capture half the powers from Divya’s body.

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki: Guru Maa Tarana takes up open fight for kinnars

In the upcoming episode, Soumya’s trust is shattered into pieces after her own husband and lover Harman blames her for ruining Preeto’s life. Soumya has realized that Harman’s love for her is mere sympathy because she is a kinnar. She has become a kinnar again and taken over the position of Guru Maa. Guru Maa Tarana has her oath-taking ceremony where the kinnars are celebrating their Guru Maa’s homecoming in a grand way. Soumya fought for her astitva but eventually faced betrayal. Now, Soumya aka Tarana Guru Maa will fight for kinnar rights and their astitva. Soumya wants to safeguard Kinnar rights without anyone’s sympathy or fake love.

Naagin 3: Climax to Mahir and Bela's love story

In the upcoming episode, Mahir and Bela, reincarnated as Mihir and Shravani respectively, face the final battle with the help of Maha Naagrani.

Kumkum Bhagya: Rhea and Naina out for a picnic

In the upcoming episode, there is a college outing planned for which Rhea and Prachi gear up. While Abhi tells Rhea to behave well with Prachi, Pragya advises Prachi to keep a distance from Rhea and not get into a problem yet again with her. Basically, both Abhi and Pragya tutor their daughters to behave well with the other at the outing.

Udaan: Ranvijay attempts to kill Prakash

In the coming sequence, Ranvijay kills Prakash, who is a very close friend of Sameer. Prakash wants to buy jewellery as a gift for Anjor, who is going to marry his dear friend Sameer. Hence, he gets into the akhada of Ranvijay to fight and win the money. In the first fight, Prakash wins big and gifts a necklace to Anjor. Ranvijay further convinces Prakash to get into another battle on the day of Sameer and Anjor’s wedding. Prakash is somehow convinced by RV. He loses the fight, and as per RV’s rule, he has to be killed. However, Prakash runs from RV’s captivity and wants to expose him.