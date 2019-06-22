News

Rhea and Prachi join hands to save Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Jun 2019 04:48 PM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kumkum Bhagya is high on drama. Abhi and Pragya haven’t met yet. Meanwhile, their children are also not getting along.

Rohit and Sudhir have kidnapped Prachi, but now, Abhi has become their target.

In addition, Pragya is in a dilemma as she is being forced to kill CM Vasudha in return for her daughter Prachi’s life.

Soon, Abhi is kidnapped and finds Prachi being held captive by the goons. Abhi manages to cut the rope and escape. He starts fighting the goons.

In the meantime, Ranbir and Rhea too reach there to rescue Prachi and Abhi.

Rhea has a special place in her heart for Pragya, so she agrees to keep her ego aside and joins hands with Prachi.

The two keep their differences aside and make a successful plan to save their mother.

Well, it will be interesting to see if they succeed.

Meanwhile, Kumkum Bhagya has been ruling the TRP charts. Shabir Ahluwalia's chemistry with Sriti Jha is adored by viewers. The show recently took a leap, and the two play parents to college-going twins.

Tags > Kumkum Bhagya, Zee TV, Rhea in Kumkum Bhagya, Prachi in Kumkum Bhagya, Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya, Abhi in Kumkum Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler, Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler Alert, Kumkum Bhagya Update, Kumkum Bhagya Written Update, Kumkum Bhagya Track, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Naura
Naura
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Anubhav Shrivastava
Anubhav Shrivastava
Shamita Shetty
Shamita Shetty

past seven days