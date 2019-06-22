Rhea and Prachi join hands to save Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya

Rohit and Sudhir have kidnapped Prachi, but now, Abhi has become their target.

In addition, Pragya is in a dilemma as she is being forced to kill CM Vasudha in return for her daughter Prachi’s life.

Soon, Abhi is kidnapped and finds Prachi being held captive by the goons. Abhi manages to cut the rope and escape. He starts fighting the goons.

In the meantime, Ranbir and Rhea too reach there to rescue Prachi and Abhi.

Rhea has a special place in her heart for Pragya, so she agrees to keep her ego aside and joins hands with Prachi.

The two keep their differences aside and make a successful plan to save their mother.

Well, it will be interesting to see if they succeed.

Meanwhile, Kumkum Bhagya has been ruling the TRP charts. Shabir Ahluwalia's chemistry with Sriti Jha is adored by viewers. The show recently took a leap, and the two play parents to college-going twins.