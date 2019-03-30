Rhea to blame Prachi for theft in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhayga

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya (Balaji Telefilms) is engaging viewers with new twists and drama after the show took a leap of 20 years.Recently, we reported that Purab (Vin Rana) and Aaliya (Shikha Singh) are shown to be married (read here: http://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/purab-and-aaliya-marry-zee-tv-s-kumkum-bhagya-190326).Now, in the upcoming episodes, Rhea (Naina Singh) accuses Prachi (Mugda Chapekar) of theft.As per the plot, Rhea, who wants to take revenge from Prachi, plays a dirty game against her. During Rhea’s birthday party, Prachi is present at her house as a waitress. Seeing her in the house, Rhea decides to wrongly blame her. She lies that Prachi stole her expensive necklace.It will be interesting to see how Prachi proves her innocence.
