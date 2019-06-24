Rhea comes to know Prachi is her real sister in KumKum Bhagya

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of KumKum Bhagya is high on drama as Abhi and Pragya are still not met, and their kids Rhea and Prachi are on loggerheads but have come together to help their mother Pragya and are still unaware that they are sisters.

Prachi and Rhea will keep their differences aside and will work together to save Pragya.

While they spend time together planning and plotting, Rhea will come to know another shocking truth, that Pragya is her mother and Prachi is her sister and she will be shocked to know this.

Rhea hates Prachi and now she learns that she is her sister which will bring a huge twist in the story. But in spite of knowing the truth, Rhea will accept Prachi as her sister and as her mother free of danger.

It will be interesting to see if these two girls will get along will they be able to save Pragya.