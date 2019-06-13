News

Rhea hugs Pragya in Kumkum Bhgaya

MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Abhi and Pragya are at the camp.

Abhi is really ashamed of how Rhea plotted her fake death to trap Prachi.

While Abhi is apologizing to Prachi on behalf of Rhea, Pragya confronts Rhea.

Rhea unveils her intense hate for Prachi and blames her for coming in between her and Abhi.

An angry Pragya slaps Rhea.

However, Rhea lovingly hugs Pragya and doesn’t mind Pragya’s anger or her slap.

It will be quite interesting to watch how soon Rhea and Prachi learn about their parents.

Stay tuned for more updates.

past seven days