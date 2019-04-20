News

Rhea in jail in Kumkum Bhagya

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Apr 2019 09:30 AM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kumkum Bhagya is going to bring Abhi close to his long-lost love, Pragya.

The drama in the storyline has intensified since Pragya met with a road accident. The culprit is none other than Rhea.

Giving a befitting answer to Rhea, Prachi gets Rhea arrested on the murder charges of Pragya.

And this brings the biggest turning point in the storyline. Meera informs Abhi about Rhea’s arrest.

Abhi is stunned to hear this and gets into action to save his daughter.

Abhi enquires about the victim who met with an accident. The investigation brings another shocker for Abhi when he comes to meet Prachi and her mother, who is the victim.

It will be enthralling to watch Abhi and Pragya meet.

