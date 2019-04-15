Rhea’s plan to FAIL in Kumkum Bhagya

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most watched shows on television.



The audience is in store for major twists and drama in the show.



Rhea is irked with Prachi and vows to take revenge from her for slapping and insulting her.



In order to take revenge from Prachi, Rhea plans Prachi’s accident, but in a turn of events, Pragya meets with an accident.



A source close to the project said, 'Pragya will come in the way and will be injured in the accident, instead of Prachi.'



However, she will not be hurt majorly.



What are your views on the upcoming track of the show? Hit the comments section below.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.