Rhea’s plan to FAIL in Kumkum Bhagya

15 Apr 2019 04:22 PM
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most watched shows on television.

The audience is in store for major twists and drama in the show.

Rhea is irked with Prachi and vows to take revenge from her for slapping and insulting her.

In order to take revenge from Prachi, Rhea plans Prachi’s accident, but in a turn of events, Pragya meets with an accident.

A source close to the project said, 'Pragya will come in the way and will be injured in the accident, instead of Prachi.'

However, she will not be hurt majorly.

past seven days