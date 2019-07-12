Rhea's evil plan backfires in Kumkum Bhagya

MUMBAI: ZEE TV's daily popular soap Kumkum Bhagya currently focuses on Ranbir (Krishna Kaul), Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) and Rhea’s (Naina Singh) love triangle.



It was earlier seen that Ranbir is madly in love with Rhea.



But while he clarifies Rhea's misunderstandings and compels her to accept his proposal, Rhea assigns him a dirty task.



Rhea wants Ranbir to trap Prachi in his love and then break her heart.



Ranbir is leaving no chance to lure Prachi, who has fallen in love with him.



But soon, Rhea's dirty plan makes Ranbir develop a deep likeness for Prachi, as he sees her simplicity and innocence.



Ranbir and Prachi’s love will be shown amidst Aaliya and Purab’s wedding anniversary celebration.



Prachi and Ranbir’s increasing closeness makes Rhea play a new game. She asks her friends to drug Prachi.



Will Ranbir save Prachi before it is too late?