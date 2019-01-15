News

Ribbhu Mehra to play a cop in SAB TV's next- My Name Ijj Khan

ShachiTapiawala's picture
By ShachiTapiawala
15 Jan 2019 08:54 PM

Shreyas Talpade’s debut TV show, My Name Ijj Lakhan, is out and it will leave you in splits. The show also features Parmeet Sethi and Archana Puran Singh who play his parents in the show.

As per the latest developments, we learn that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Ribbhu Mehra has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the show.

Ribbhu will essay a cop in My Name Ijj Lakhan.

