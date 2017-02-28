Richa Mukherjee, the new lead in Star Plus’ Mere Angne Main

Ekta Kaul, the protagonist of Star Plus’ Mere Angne Mein (Sphereorigins) has quit the show, and our loyal readers would vividly remember reading this exclusive report on Tellychakkar.com.

Now, the popular show will see the entry of a new female lead!!

Actress Richa Mukherjee who was last seen wooing Mrunal Jain in the avatar of Urni in Nagarjun – Ek Yoddha has been roped in for the prized role.

As per sources, “Her character, a girl from Banaras will be shown to be a victim of domestic violence. Already married, the girl would be forced to get out of her house as her husband would have intentions of re-marriage. In a quest to end her life, she would try to commit suicide when she will be rescued by Riya’s (Ekta Kaul) family, and will be brought home.”

On the other hand, Riya would breathe her last soon after her delivery. Hence Richa’s character, who would have entered the house, will get attached to the new born.

Richa’s character would be shown to be a girl who would have gone through a lot of humiliations at the hands of her husband, post which she would have become subdued and under confident.

The story will now traverse her journey from again blossoming into a confident girl, under the guidance and love of Shivam’s (Karam Rajpal) family.

When contacted, Richa confirmed that she has started shooting for the show, but refused to divulge more information.

We buzzed Producer Sunjoy Wadhwa and the channel spokesperson, but did not get through to them.

Richa has earlier done shows Suryaputra Karn, Begusarai.

Here’s wishing Richa all the very best!!