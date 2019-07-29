Richa Sony to play a strict DSP on THIS show

MUMBAI: Richa Sony is a well-known television actress. She rose to fame with her portrayal of the character of Bindya in Bhagyavidhaata. Now, she is geared up for her new project. She will be seen in Choti Sarrdaarni.



Yes, she is all set to join the cast of Choti Sarrdaarni. She will be seen playing DSP Tara Singh Chautala.



Richa told Times of India, "I was on a break as nothing exciting was coming my way. But this role piqued my interest and I am glad things fell into place for me. I play a strong-headed and strict DSP on Choti Sarrdaarni.”



She added, “My character Tara will be investigating mysteries and solving cases on the show. I have always wanted to play a strong character like this, as besides being a complete breakaway from my image on TV, Tara is very much like me in real life. I am also rowdy, strong-headed and outspoken. I don't feel the need to sugarcoat anything and I like to keep it real."