Ridheema Tiwari goes gaga over ‘Ghulaam' co-stars

By TellychakkarTeam
07 Mar 2017 04:56 PM

Actress Ridheema Tiwari, who is currently seen as Maldawali in TV show "Ghulaam", has tagged her co-stars Vikkas Manaktala and Param Singh as hot and cute.

In the Life OK show, Riddheema is seen flirting with and wooing Rangeela (Param Singh) as she tries various tricks to try and get close to him.

"I adore Param and Vikkas equally. Param is a very cute guy and has this boy next door personality, whereas Vikkas is extremely hot," Riddeema said in a statement.

"It's good to have two good looking eye candies on the sets," she added.

(Source: IANS)

