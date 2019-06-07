Ridhi Dogra feels blessed because...

MUMBAI: Ridhi Dogra is one of the most popular and successful actresses of television. The actress rose to fame with her performance in the serial Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? She became a household name and was last seen in the serial Woh Apna Sa. Since then, she has been on a break from television, as she is wants the right script to come her way.



When actors shoot, they need to perfect the scene such that it connects with the audience. To achieve this, they sometimes give a lot of takes.



Ridhi recently shared a video from the famous US sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S. The video is a blooper of a scene between Monica and Joey. She captioned it saying, 'The pure joy of creating something with a bunch of committed people and laughing at each other in between all of it. So grateful to be an actor. To call my greatest hobby my work #gratitude Also well.......FRIENDS!.'