Ridhima pampers me a lot: Gaurav Chakrabarty

Charming Gaurav Chakrabarty, who is in a relationship with vivacious Ridhima Ghosh for a long time, says that the entire year is a Valentine's Day to them.

At a recent event in Kolkata, Gaurav said to Tellychakkar.com, “We have never celebrated Valentine’s Day in a big way. My mom and she celebrated their birthdays a few days back and I will be celebrating mine in March. So, for us, this is a season of celebration.”

“She pampers me a lot. The entire year she keeps on gifting me. Also, sometimes we go for lunch or dinner, just the two of us. We do not do anything special particularly on Valentine’s Day, we celebrate it the entire year in our own way,” he added.

Ridhima says that she is very filmy. So, we asked Gaurav if he has to do anything filmy for her, what it would be, the lad imagined and shared with a smile, “She is very filmy and I love to travel a lot. So, I might take her to a filmy location like Swiss Alps.”

And what would be the things you would do to pamper her? He replied, “I don’t know… she is very filmy and Ranbir Kapoor is a favourite actor of hers. So, I might recreate a few memorable scenes from some of his films.”

In an interview with Tellychakkar, Ridhima had said that she is more romantic than him. When we asked him for his view on the same, he said, “She is more romantic. I am a bit old fashioned. I am a bit katkhotta type. I might have developed this trait from my father. My father is no-nonsense type, my brother is also no-nonsense type…(Compared to them) I might be little frivolous but I feel she is more romantic than me.”

Gaurav and Ridhima have worked in a couple of films like Rang Milanti and Laptop. When we asked him to rate her as a lover, friend and co-actor, this is how he rated, “I will give her 10 on 10 in everything. I might be biased towards her. But to me, there is no one like her.”

Tellychakkar.com wishes the couple a very happy Valentine’s Day.

