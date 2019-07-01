Ridhima Pandit has found LOVE in…

MUMBAI: Ridhima Pandit is one multi-faceted actress.

Seen in shows such as Bahu Hamari Rajnikant, Hum, and Khatra Khatra Khatra, Ridhima Pandit is also a talented singer.

Actors today not only are doing great in their careers but are also pursuing their other passions. There are so many actors in the likes of Karan Wahi, Pearl V Puri, Abhishek Kapoor, Suyyash Rai, and Mohit Malik who follow their passion devotedly along with acting.

And now, Ridhima has taken up kick boxing.

Ridhima took to social media to put up a post and stated that she finds kick boxing soothing and that she is good at her punches but needs to work on her legs.

Take a look at her video below.

Kudos, Ridhima!

The actress was recently in the news for her alleged break up with rumoured boyfriend Kushal Tandon. The actors denied it but have unfollowed each other on social media.