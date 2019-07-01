News

Ridhima Pandit has found LOVE in…

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Jul 2019 09:00 PM

MUMBAI: Ridhima Pandit is one multi-faceted actress.

Seen in shows such as Bahu Hamari Rajnikant, Hum, and Khatra Khatra Khatra, Ridhima Pandit is also a talented singer.

Actors today not only are doing great in their careers but are also pursuing their other passions. There are so many actors in the likes of Karan Wahi, Pearl V Puri, Abhishek Kapoor, Suyyash Rai, and Mohit Malik who follow their passion devotedly along with acting.

What do you think about this Showtee ?

And now, Ridhima has taken up kick boxing.

Ridhima took to social media to put up a post and stated that she finds kick boxing soothing and that she is good at her punches but needs to work on her legs.

Take a look at her video below.

Kudos, Ridhima!

The actress was recently in the news for her alleged break up with rumoured boyfriend Kushal Tandon. The actors denied it but have unfollowed each other on social media.

Tags > Ridhima Pandit, Bahu Hamari Rajnikant, Hum, Khatra Khatra Khatra, Karan Wahi, Pearl V Puri, Abhishek Kapoor, Suyyash Rai, Mohit Malik,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Arjun Khanna and Akshay Sharma unveil The Airmen...

Arjun Khanna and Akshay Sharma unveil The Airmen Collective
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Neetu Wadhwa
Neetu Wadhwa
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Shabbana Mullani
Shabbana Mullani
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Sarah-Jane Dias
Sarah-Jane Dias
Lara Dutta
Lara Dutta

past seven days