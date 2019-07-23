Ridhima Pandit to play a cop in THIS show?

MUMBAI: Ridhima Pandit is a well-known actress of small screen. She is known for playing the role of Rajni in Life OK's popular serial Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant. Now, she is geared up for her new project, Haiwan: Ek Monster.

Ridhima along with Param Singh will soon be seen in a sci-fi thriller titled Haiwan: Ek Monster, which will be produced by Ekta Kapoor. The teaser of the show is already out wherein the protagonist male lead will be seen turning into a monster after his experiment goes wrong. The team has already started shooting for the show.

So, what Ridhima is set to play in the show? Well, according to Pinkvilla’s source, “After playing Robot in a show, Ridhima will now be seen in a different avatar playing a cop in Haiwan: Ek Monster. The actress will be seen going behind the monster portrayed by Param. The show's launch which was earlier scheduled for July end has now been postponed for mid-August."

Are you excited to see Ridhima in the role of a cop? Hit the comment section below.