Rimi Sen in Colors’ Khatron ke Khiladi 8?

Gear up to enjoy an adventurous ride as Khatron Ke Khiladi will soon be back on TV.

The Endemol reality show will launch its eight season on Colors, and the makers are currently on the hunt for the contestants.

To be hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show gives celebs a chance to overcome their fears and test their skills.

After names of Karan Wahi and Nia Sharma doing the rounds, we have exclusive information that Bollywood star Rimi Sen will also participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Shared a source, “Rimi, who showcased a very hatke personality on Bigg Boss definitely won a lot of hearts. And now, the channel wants her to test her adventure streak with this show.”

The actress has been having meetings with the creatives and will sign the contract soon.

Once the makers have finalised the participants, they will fly off to an exotic location for the shoot.

When we sent a text to Rimi she denied the buzz.

Stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com for more exclusive news and updates.