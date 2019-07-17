Riney Aryaa enters Kulfi Kumar Bajewala

MUMBAI: Riney Aryaa has been a part of quite a few shows. She is known for shows like Suvreen Guggal - Topper of The Year and Emotional Atyachaar. Now, she is geared up for her new project.



The actress-model will join the team of Kulfi Kumar Bajewala. She will enter the show as an actress.



Speaking about her role, she told Times of India, "I will enter the show as Irina, who is an actress. My entry will bring many twists and turns. My character is a positive one and she will help Kulfi.”



"Irina is going to get married to a famous media personality. Shooting the marriage sequence was fun," she added.