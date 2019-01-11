Rinku Karmakar to enter Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz

MUMBAI: The talented actress Rinku Karmarkar has bagged Star Plus’ popular show Ishqbaaaz.

Post the leap the makers at 4 Lions Films are now roping in few more actors to pep the drama.

According to our sources, the versatile actress Rinku is roped in to play the negative lead in the show.

Our sources inform that Rinky’s character is going to be very interesting and her entry will definitely double up the drama quotient.

Rinku is part of industry for many years now and it still remembered for her roles in shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Yeh Vaada Raha and others.

We could not get through the actress for a comment.