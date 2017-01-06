Rinku Karmarkar back on Yeh Vaada Raha; Sister Ashita Dhawan elated

A lot of twists and turns will unfold in the ongoing episodes of Zee TV’s popular show Yeh Vaada Raha (Trishulla Productions).

Kamini (Ashita Dhawan) is trying her level best to throw Khushi (Sonal Vengurlekar) out of her house but it is said that a job becomes easier when two hands join and the same is going to be shown on the popular daily.

Actress Rinku Karmarkar aka Tai will soon be making a comeback on the show to join hands with Kamini in her plans. For the uninitiated, Tai was in jail but now she will be released and will be helping out Kamini in her plans to throw Khushi out of her house.

Ashita and Rinku, who are cousins in real, are going to share screen space for the first time on this show and the duo is excited to shoot with each other.

When we contacted Ashita, she told us, “It’s amazing! The show is going off air now and I think that the makers must have thought ki chalo jaate jaate let’s reunite the sisters on-screen. We have never worked together and this is our first opportunity to work together and I am loving it."

"She is very normal but I am like a kid on the block who is damn excited to work with her. We are totally opposite on-screen, but our scenes are coming across very nicely and we are laughing at each other in between shots. I am damn happy,” she added.

We hope the sisters have a great time on sets.