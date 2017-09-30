Veteran Film, Television and theatre actor Padmashree Tom Alter has died at the age of 67. The renowned actor who was also a sports writer and author was battling stage four of squamous cell carcinoma (a form of skin cancer) at a Mumbai hospital where he was admitted earlier this month. The actor was brought back to his residence on Thursday and breathed his last on Friday night.

Tom’s son Jamie Alter in an official statement declared, “It is with sadness we announce the death of Tom Alter, actor, writer, director, Padma Shri, and our dear husband and father. Tom passed away Friday night at home with his family and close family members in attendance. We ask for their privacy to be respected at this time.”

Tom Alter was an Indian actor of American descent . He made his silverscreen debut in the year 1976 with a small role in Dharmendra and Hema Malini starrer Charas, He later went on to work in numerous other films in prominent character and negative roles as well.

The actor was reported to have a terrible body ache following which he was admitted to the Saifee Hospital in Mumbai on 11 September 2017.

The actor was also a part of television with shows like Shaktimaan and Captain Vyom which were very popular with kids. Not just films and television, Alter did a lot of work in the theatre spectrum as well. His play, Ghalib in Delhi had many shows across the country. He played the lead role in the play and received numerous accolades for his portrayal as well.

The actor is survived by his wife carol Evans Alter, son Jamie Alter and daughter Afshaan. There is a memorial service for the late actor that is slated to be held at Malabar hill in Mumbai.