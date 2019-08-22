News

Rishab to fall in love with Preeta in Kundali Bhagya

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Aug 2019 05:50 PM

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya is gearing up for a major twist in the show.

Viewers will see big revelations in the upcoming episode.

Mahesh gains consciousness and reveals the truth behind Preeta’s innocence and Prithvi’s evil intentions. Rishab feels guilty about not trusting Preeta.

He also starts developing feelings for her.

Thus, he decides to stop Preeta’s marriage.

However, he is still not aware that Karan, and not Prithvi, is at the mandap as Preeta's groom.

It will be interesting to see what unfolds next.

Are you excited to watch the upcoming episodes? Hit the comments section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Kundali Bhagya, Preeta, Rishabh, Sherlin, ongoing track of Kundali Bhagya, Rishabh and Sherlin married, Kundali Bhagya Storyline, Kundali Bhagya Spoiler Alert, Kundali Bhagya Written Updates, Zee TV, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shradha Arya, Manit Joura, TellyChakkar, Spoiler Alert,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In pics: Arjun Bijlani visits Wagha Border

In pics: Arjun Bijlani visits Wagha Border
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Tanaaz Currim
Tanaaz Currim
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Anupriya Kapoor
Anupriya Kapoor
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Kartik Bhavishya
Kartik Bhavishya
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit

past seven days