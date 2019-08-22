Rishab to fall in love with Preeta in Kundali Bhagya

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya is gearing up for a major twist in the show.

Viewers will see big revelations in the upcoming episode.



Mahesh gains consciousness and reveals the truth behind Preeta’s innocence and Prithvi’s evil intentions. Rishab feels guilty about not trusting Preeta.



He also starts developing feelings for her.



Thus, he decides to stop Preeta’s marriage.



However, he is still not aware that Karan, and not Prithvi, is at the mandap as Preeta's groom.



It will be interesting to see what unfolds next.



