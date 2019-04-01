News

Rishabh supports Sherlin; goes against Preeta in Kundali Bhagya

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Apr 2019 08:05 PM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Zee TV's popular daily soap Kundali Bhagya is up for high-voltage drama.

Rishabh is troubled over the allegations against him, while Preeta is upset over everything that has happened.

Preeta knows that Rishabh is innocent and that Sherlin is actually trapping him.

Preeta and Sherlin enter into an intense argument. Rishabh support Sherlin over Preeta, and Preeta is shocked to see this. Meanwhile, Sherlin is on cloud nine.

Preeta is puzzled to see Rishabh's behaviour. However, Rishabh is not doing this to support Sherlin but to show his anger. He had seen Prithvi applying colour on Preeta, which he did not like.

It will be interesting to see how Preeta handles the situation now.

Tags > Kundali Bhagya, Preeta, Rishabh, Sherlin, ongoing track of Kundali Bhagya, Rishabh and Sherlin married, Kundali Bhagya Storyline, Kundali Bhagya Spoiler Alert, Kundali Bhagya Written Updates, Zee TV, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shradha Arya, Manit Joura, TellyChakkar, Spoiler Alert,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Yuvraj Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Krunal Pandya...

Yuvraj Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Krunal Pandya with the experts of Rising Star 3.
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Ram Kapoor
Ram Kapoor
Sanjit Bedi
Sanjit Bedi
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Ssharad Malhotra
Ssharad Malhotra
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh

past seven days