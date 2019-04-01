Rishabh supports Sherlin; goes against Preeta in Kundali Bhagya

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Zee TV's popular daily soap Kundali Bhagya is up for high-voltage drama.

Rishabh is troubled over the allegations against him, while Preeta is upset over everything that has happened.

Preeta knows that Rishabh is innocent and that Sherlin is actually trapping him.

Preeta and Sherlin enter into an intense argument. Rishabh support Sherlin over Preeta, and Preeta is shocked to see this. Meanwhile, Sherlin is on cloud nine.

Preeta is puzzled to see Rishabh's behaviour. However, Rishabh is not doing this to support Sherlin but to show his anger. He had seen Prithvi applying colour on Preeta, which he did not like.

It will be interesting to see how Preeta handles the situation now.