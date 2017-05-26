Hot Downloads

News

Rishav to work as a coolie in Aakash Aath’s Run Ronny Run?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 May 2017 03:32 PM

Here we bring an update of Aakash Aath’s Run Ronny Run!

Well, viewers of the show would know that Rony (Shreyosree Roy) and Rishav (Anwesh Bhattacharya) are going through a tough time. The money that they had won’t suffice anymore.  

Now we hear that to earn money and make livelihood, both of them will start working without letting know each other.  

Shared a source, “Both Rony and Rishav will look for work opportunity. Rony will get in touch with a lady who will assure her work and Rishav will work as a coolie and manage to earn some money.”

“Without even realizing, both of them will enter into the dark world,” added the source.

OMG!What will happen now? Will Rony’s career end now? Will Rishav be able to get rid of this situation?

We tried to contact the actors for comment but could not reach them.

Keep visiting this space for more updates. 

