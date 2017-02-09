Hot Downloads

Rishika Mihani in SABTV’s Ichhapyaari Naagin

By TellychakkarTeam
09 Feb 2017 06:15 PM

SABTV’s Ichhapyaari Naagin (Alchemy Productions) will witness a new entry.

After Sonia Singh and Amit Dolawat, the makers have now roped in the beautiful looking TV actress Rishika Mihani.

Rishika, who last seen in Zee TV’s Sanyukt, will portray a Naagin in the rib-tickler.

She will be seen playing the role of Divya, who would enter the Pratap family to seek revenge from Ichha (Priyal Gor).

When we contacted Rishika, she shared, “Yes, I am playing the character of Divya in the show. Today is my first day on set and I am looking forward to shoot and have fun with the cast.”

We wish Rishika all the very best!

