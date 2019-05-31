Rishika Nag bags ALTBalaji’s Ragini MMS Returns 2

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com has been at the forefront in reporting updates about the digital world.

Earlier in the day, we reported about actress Aarti Khetrapal bagging ALTBalaji's upcoming web-series Ragini MMS Returns 2.

We have also exclusively reported about actors like Vikram Singh Rathod, Navneet Kaur and Sneha Namanandi being roped in for the project.

Now, the latest update is that MTV Dating in the Dark and Daayan fame Rishika Nag will also be seen in the project and will have an interesting character to portray.

Rishika is also currently doing Balaji Telefims’ Kawach 2 on Colors’.

We couldn’t connect with Rishika for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.