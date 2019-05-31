News

Rishika Nag bags ALTBalaji’s Ragini MMS Returns 2

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
31 May 2019 01:34 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com has been at the forefront in reporting updates about the digital world.

Earlier in the day, we reported about actress Aarti Khetrapal bagging ALTBalaji’s upcoming web-series Ragini MMS Returns 2.  ( Read here: http://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/aarti-khetrapal-bags-altbalaji-s-ragini-mms-returns-2-190531 )

We have also exclusively reported about actors like Vikram Singh Rathod, Navneet Kaur and Sneha Namanandi being roped in for the project.

Now, the latest update is that MTV Dating in the Dark and Daayan fame Rishika Nag will also be seen in the project and will have an interesting character to portray.

Rishika is also currently doing Balaji Telefims’ Kawach 2 on Colors’.

We couldn’t connect with Rishika for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Rishika Nag, ALTBalaji, Ragini MMS Returns 2, Aarti Khetrapal, web-series, Vikram Singh Rathod, Navneet Kaur, Sneha Namanandi, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Muskaan Mihani
Muskaan Mihani
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Rajev Paul
Yashashri Masurkar
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Shaminn
Shaminn
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep

past seven days