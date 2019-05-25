Rishika Nag bags Colors’ Kawach 2

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with some interesting updates from the television industry.

Colors’ upcoming show Kavach 2 (Balaji Telefilms) has gained immense attention from viewers.



We already reported about actress Deepika Singh making a comeback with the show. She will be paired opposite popular actor Namik Paul. Kumkum Bhagya fame Vin Rana will also play a pivotal role in the show

( Read here: Deepika Singh in Ekta Kapoor's Kavach 2

Not Sayush Nayyar but Vin Rana to play the negative lead in Colors' Kavach 2? )

Now, the latest update is that Rishika Nag of MTV Dating in the Dark and Daayan fame will also be part of the show and will have an important character to portray.



We couldn’t connect with Rishika for a comment.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.