Rishikesh Ingley joins Colors’ Vish

MUMBIA: TV actor Rishikesh Ingley, who was last seen in Shakti in the negative role of Balvinder, has bagged a new show.



According to our sources, Rishikesh will depict the character of a cop in upcoming Colors' show Vish.



Vish is a supernatural thriller drama produced by Peninsula Pictures. The show will feature Vishal Vashishtha, Debina Bonnerjee, and Sana Maqbool Khan in the lead roles.



Sana will play the female protagonist opposite Vishal, while Debina will be seen as the antagonist.



Rishikesh confirmed being a part of the show.



The show will premiere June 10th and will air from Monday to Friday at 10.30 PM.