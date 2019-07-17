News

Rishikesh Ingley roped in for ALTBalaji’s Gandi Baat 3

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
17 Jul 2019 05:28 PM

MUMBAI: ALTBalaji’s Gandi Baat was extremely popular among the masses. It caught everyone’s attention with its daring content and willingness to explore bold concepts.

ALTBalaji will soon roll out the third season of Gandi Baat. TellyChakkar has learned that actor Rishikesh Ingley, who rose to fame with Colors’ Shakti, will feature in one of the episodes of Gandi Baat.

According to our sources, the episode is about a honeymoon on wheels, and Rishikesh will be seen playing a different role.

Rishikesh recently featured on Colors’ Vish as a cop.

We tried reaching out to him, but he remained unavailable for a comment.

