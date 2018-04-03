Rishina Kandhari ELATED to find her on-screen brother in ‘Ankit Bathla’ in Tu Sooraj...

Mumbai: Pretty and popular actress Rishina Kandhari, who is currently seen in Ye Unn Dinon Ki Baat Hai (Shashi Sumeet Productions) and Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji (Shashi Sumeet Productions), is quite excited these days.

Wondering what the reason would be? Well, we are here to share the reason with you all!

Rishina, who essays the role of Arpita in Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji has got her on-screen family. We had recently reported about actor Ankit Bhatla who will be introduced in Tu Sooraj as Arpita’s brother.

Arpita’s family was never introduced in the show and it is the first time that Arpita’s brother will be introduced in the show and Rishina can’t hold her excitement.

Sharing her excitement in a candid chat with TellyChakkar, Rishina said, “I am super excited with the fact that Arpita Khanna has finally got her family in the show. After being in the show for two years now she has a brother who will fall in love with Kanak.”

What do you think about Tu Sooraj...?

“I was jumping around like an exuded kid on the set and was very happy to know that Arpita finally has a family of her own and the upcoming track is all about that. I am very excited about the new track and looking forward to see the new drama which will engage the audience like never before,” she added.

Rishina is skilled at balancing work and hobbies together and recently she went for Paragliding.

When we asked her about it, she commented, “I totally believe in these three hobbies... one to make you money, one to keep you in shape and one to keep you creative.... You have got only one life and it’s very important to live it to the fullest. I have been shooting back to back for Ye Unn Dinon Ki Baat Hai and Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji and the moment I got to know that I had a day off, I took an off for paragliding as it was pending on my bucket list since long. Next is sky dive and cliff dive. Let’s see when it happens!”

Keep up the good work Rishina.