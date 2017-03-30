Rishina Kandhari to enter Star Plus' Meri Durga

It's raining roles with variety for talented actress Rishina Kandhari!!!

Rishina who gained lot of popularity for her cop avatar in Star Plus' Diya Aur Baati Hum will don a totally different role for yet another show on Star Plus now.

Very soon, the pretty lass will enter Star Plus' Meri Durga produced by Ravindra Gautam and Pradeep Kumar's Paperback Films. As we know, Rishina is presently seen in the role of Begum in BIG Magic's historical, Akbar Rakht Se Takht Tak.

As per a source, "Rishina will play a ravishing character, that of a gorgeous English teacher at school. She will be madly in love with the sports coach, played by Ankur Nayyar and will try to woo him always."

The beautiful coincidence for Ankur and Rishina is that they play a couple in the BIG Magic show, Akbar.

As we know, Meri Durga has recently seen the entry of Adhvik Mahajan as Madhav. Also as per media, Rajesh Shringarpure will soon be replaced by Ankur Nayyar as Durga's (Ananya Agarwal) mentor.

We buzzed Rishina but did not get through to her.

We dropped a text message to Producer Ravindra Gautam and also to the channel spokesperson, but did not get revert.

Gear up to watch Rishina in a new avatar.