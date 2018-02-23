Home > Tv > Tv News
Rishina Kandhari joins the cast of SAB TV's Tenali Rama

23 Feb 2018

Mumbai: In today’s days, there are very rare cases when actors get an opportunity to experiment with unconventional roles on TV.

However, this does not seem to be the case with TV actress Rishina Kandhari, who chose to play an out-of-the-box character - a princess in Sony TV’s Prithvi Vallabh. And now, for the first time, she will play a mythological character on the small screen.

The beautiful actress has joined the cast of SAB TV’s popular drama Tenali Rama (Contiloe). Her stint on the show will be a continuity role and  according to our sources, Rishina will portray the character of Goddess Laxmi who will help Tenali whenever he is in a dilemma or in danger.

Also, Rishina will don different avatars of the Goddess in the show.

What do you think of Tenali Rama?

When contacted Rishina, she shared, “I will play a Goddess for the first time on TV. I am in love with my attire of Goddess Laxmi. It is fun to shoot with the cast of Tenali Rama as Priyamvada (Kant) is a good friend and Krishna (Bhardwaj) is a fun loving and a dedicated actor. The only thing I have to work on is my dialect to get into the skin of the character.”

Good luck Rishina!

