Rishina Kandhari’s CRAZY experience at the wine tasting fest

Pretty actress Rishina Kandhari, who was last seen on Star Plus’ popular show Diya Aur Baati Hum, is currently missing from the small screen but the lovely actress is now busy enjoying many other things.

Recently, Rishina attended the Wine tasting festival where she had a crazy experience. In a candid conversation with Tellychakkar.com, she shared: “The festival was happening in an open area in a beautifully decorated ambience. They made us taste various kinds of wines and they even taught us about the art of wine tasing. It was great to gain some knowledge about wines. There were small barrels kept there and we jumped and squashed the grapes kept inside the barrels with our feet. It was damn cute. We also enjoyed the live music at the festival.”

Woah!!! Sounds great.

On work front, Rishina is part of Vikram Bhatt’s upcoming web series Gehraiyaan. Talking about the same, Rishina said, “I have just completed shooting for it and it will be released soon. Working with Sanjeeda Sheikh, Vatsal Seth and Vikram Bhatt has been an amazing experience. It was a very nice team to work with and I hope that people are going to appreciate it.”

“The best thing about a web series is that it’s shot like a film and not like a television show. The quality and the script is made in way advance and we do our rehearsals with the bound script. Everything, starting from preparation to shooting is done like a film; the only difference is that it will come on web and not on screen,” she added.

We came to know that Rishina has also bagged a Bollywood film. When we asked for a confirmation from her, she said, “Yes, I am doing a Bollywood film but I am not supposed to talk about it because I have signed a NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement). People will come to know about it with the beginning of promotions.”

We also asked Rishina about her plans to return to small screen. She said, “I am looking for good work on television and I am busy with lots of look tests.”

All the best, Rishina.