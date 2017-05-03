Hot Downloads

News

Rishina is slaying #summergoals like a boss

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 May 2017 06:38 PM

Diya Aur Baati Hum’s dashing police officer Ankita Khanna as we knew her, actress Rishina Kandhari is currently seen as a begum on Big Magic's Akbar - Rakt Se Takt Tak.

Recently, Rishina and her hubby Vishal Kandhari indulged into a romantic pool date.

Sounds like the most ideal date idea for summer, doesn’t it?

In a quick chat with TellyChakkar.com, Rishina explains how she loves being outdoors in her free time.

“It’s very important to give each other time in spite of being busy. We both leave the house in the morning and come back at night. There is hardly any quality time we get for each other. So we make the most of it, on a ‘chutti day’. Instead of chilling at home and wasting time, we prefer being outdoors and having fun.”

Rishina and Vishal are a very sporty couple, don’t you think?

Akbar – Rakt Se Takt Tak airs on Big Magic from Monday-Friday on 7.00pm.

Tags > #summergoals, slaying, Ankita Khanna, Rishina Kandhari, Vishal Kandhari, Big Magic,

