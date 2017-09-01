Yes, it is time to celebrate, as Zee TV, is completing 25 years in the business on 2 October (2017).

Alongwith a grandiose Ganpati celebration in one of their popular drama Kundali Bhagya, the channel is planning to bring another exciting special show for its viewers.

Yes, according to our sources, Zee TV is bringing a special program named Zee Rishton Ki Antakshari where actors from all their show will sing and compete with each other.

There will be four groups and each gang will have two actors from their show and one contestant from Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs.

The four groups will comprise of Kumkum Bhagya’s Daljeet Soundh & Swati Anand, Aisi Deewangi’s Archi Pratik & Simran Sharma, Piyaa Albela’s Tushar Khanna & Ritu Chauhan andWoh Apna Sa’s Sudeep Sahir and Ashish Sharma.

The entire event will be hosted by the TV hunk Rithvik Dhanjani who is currently doing dare-devil stunts in Colors' Khatron Ke Khiladi. Accompanying him will be Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2016 finalist Rupali Jagga.

Zee Rishton Ki Antakshari will air on 3 September (2017).