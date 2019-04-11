News

Rithvik Dhanjani loves this little one the most

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Apr 2019 08:06 PM
MUMBAI: Rithvik is one of the most popular and successful stars on television. The actor has not been seen any in any fictional serials for a while now but is currently entertaining the audience as a host in Super Dance Season 3.

Most people who love pets treat them like family. They say having a pet is a blessing and a great stress buster.

Rithvik also has a little munchkin, Murphey, who is a cute little dog. The actor shared a video and showed us the different mood swings of a dog.

In the video, you can see Rithvik and his little one fighting one minute and being loving the next minute.

Well, pets seem to be the only beings who are loyal and who love you unconditionally.

Check the post here.
