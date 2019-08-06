News

Rithvik Dhanjani replaces Jay Bhanushali in THIS show

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Aug 2019 06:46 PM

MUMBAI: Superstar Singer, which airs on Sony TV, is one of the most popular reality shows. The show has been entertaining audience and now it will soon get a new host.

Jay Bhanushali is currently seen hosting the show. He will be replaced by Rithvik Dhanjani.

According to the media reports, Rithvik will step in Jay's shoe for an episode.  Jay is down with high fever and he will be unable to host an episode of the singing reality show and the makers have decided to rope in another popular TV actor, Rithvik Dhanjani to host the show.

Jay told India Forums, "Yes I didn't shot for Superstar Singer as I was down with high fever. So, Rithvik will be seen in the upcoming episode."

Tags > Rithvik Dhanjani, Jay Bhanushali, Sony TV, Superstar Singer, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Pictures from the set of Dance India Dance

Pictures from the set of Dance India Dance
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Meghna Naidu
Meghna Naidu
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Jiah Khan
Jiah Khan
Siddharth Arora
Siddharth Arora
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Shalini Khanna
Shalini Khanna
Sarah Jane Dias
Sarah Jane Dias
Bhavna Khatri
Bhavna Khatri

past seven days