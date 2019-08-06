Rithvik Dhanjani replaces Jay Bhanushali in THIS show

MUMBAI: Superstar Singer, which airs on Sony TV, is one of the most popular reality shows. The show has been entertaining audience and now it will soon get a new host.

Jay Bhanushali is currently seen hosting the show. He will be replaced by Rithvik Dhanjani.

According to the media reports, Rithvik will step in Jay's shoe for an episode. Jay is down with high fever and he will be unable to host an episode of the singing reality show and the makers have decided to rope in another popular TV actor, Rithvik Dhanjani to host the show.

Jay told India Forums, "Yes I didn't shot for Superstar Singer as I was down with high fever. So, Rithvik will be seen in the upcoming episode."