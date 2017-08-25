Ganpati Bappa is back in the city with lots of enthusiasm, and like everyone else is excitedly doing their bit for this festival, actor and anchor Rithvik Dhanjani too is gearing up for Ganeshutsav like he has been doing each year, but in his own style this year!

Rithvik has been welcoming Ganpati Bappa ever since he moved to Mumbai and each year has been special in its own way. Once, Rithvik was shooting in South Africa for a show, and he barely had time yet the actor made sure to venerate the deity, he brought in a very small idol into his temporary hotel room and . And this year, Rithvik for the first time has sculpted his very own Ganpati himself, with some help from his friend and actor Raqesh Bapat.

The eyes on the Ganpati idols is what enamours him the most, quips he, "I was out on a hunt this year looking for my Ganpati Bappa, for me it is the eyes that really matter. However, this year I just couldn't find that connect and hence I called up Raqesh and asked him to teach me. And now that I am making it, I realise that not only am I investing my team and effort into it, but a part of my soul is now attached to this idol. It has been an enriching and spiritual experience! We have used slit and clay and hence my Ganpati is completely eco-friendly. We are planning to welcome Bappa to our house for five days and then do the customary visarjan (immersion) at home in the most pollution free manner.”

Going on to speaking about being eco-friendly during the festival since the past few years he says,"People who buy idols made of pop (plaster of paris), need to understand the hazards. The sight on the following day of the immersion is pathetic. All that you have done with love and affection and prayers is lying around at people’s feet. Have an eco-friendly Ganpati and save the environment because you are responsible for it.”