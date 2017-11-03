It was a day of celebration on the set of Sony Entertainment Television’s kids dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 2. It was host Rithvik Dhanjani’s birthday who had no qualms working on his birthday and was seen having a good time hosting and interacting with the kids and judges. The Super host had no idea that his co-host Paritosh Tripathi had planned something for him. While doing his usual activities on set, it was none other than girlfriend Asha Negi and Ravi Dubey who surprised Rithvik by coming on the set. He was also surprised to know that his co-host, Paritosh Tripathi was the one who planned their visit and made it happen.

A source from the set informs, “Rithvk Dhanjani was visibly shocked to see Asha Negi and Ravi Dubey on set and it took some time for him to understand what was happening. It was a very sweet moment on the show. Also, his co-host Paritosh Tripathi thanked Rithvik for being a part of his life as friend and as a co-host.”

This Saturday’s episode will be a special episode showcasing, ‘Dosti Sajedaari’ and Paritosh who felt it was the right time to express his feelings didn’t get a chance to do so but on his birthday, being a special day for him, Paritosh took it upon him and called his two best people of his life to give him a surprise.