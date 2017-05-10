Rithvik will be a tough competition on Khatron Ke Khiladi: Geeta Phogat

The name Geeta Phogat needs no introduction!!!

Geeta, an abled wrestler, has got Gold medals for our country, and is now gearing up for newer challenges.

She will soon be seen in the upcoming season of Colors’ popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi – Pain in Spain where she will be fighting her fears and giving a tough competition to other contestants.

She is physically the strongest among female contestants but she is still skeptical about her other strengths.

Geeta candidly said, “I am ready to accept and overcome all the challenges. I feel that will power has an important role to play along with physical strength. I may be strong but now I want to see that how far will I go to win this show. I don’t have any fear as such, but I will only get to know more about it when I will face the tasks.”

"Wrestling is different, but here, I may have to even perform stunts with animals. I don’t know whether I am scared of animals or not. People have a lot of expectations from me, and I hope, I win the show and live up to their belief” she added.

Further, Geeta also revealed that she considers Rithvik Dhanjani as a strong contender to her.

Along with Khatron Ke Khiladi, Geeta was also offered Nach Baliye but she turned it. When we asked Geeta about the reason, she shared, “I had to turn down the offer of Nach Baliye because of date issues. Nach Baliye required a lot of time from me and my husband, so I took up Khatron Ke Khiladi which required comparatively less time.”

Good luck, Geeta.